© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS BRIGITTE MACRON A MAN⁉️ [TUCKER CARLSON HOPS ABOARD THE TRANSAPOCALYPSE EXPOSURE WAGON]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
283 views • 2 weeks ago

Full interview here: https://tuckercarlson.com Text "TUCKER" to 44055 for exclusive updates#TuckerCarlson #ClaytonMorris #CandaceOwens #USSLiberty #BrigitteMacronIsAManBaby


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/C-8b3J3kh0w


Thumbnail: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHRfgiSKZkE/


Two comments from the short:


Brigitte Macron is actually Jon Michele Trogneaux! 😳

Candace Owens is so right!


A young journalist died "drowned" in France years ago while trying to uncover this story.


Just for laughs, here is what Gemini, Google's AI interface, has on the matter:


AI Overview


The story of a journalist drowning while investigating Brigitte Macron is a conspiracy theory with no basis in fact. It is part of a series of widely debunked rumors, including the false claim that France's first lady was born male.


Key facts about the rumor:

Fabricated origin: The conspiracy theory that Brigitte Macron was born a man is traced back to a far-right website in 2021. It was then amplified online by conspiracy theorists, notably leading to US right-wing podcaster Candace Owens facing a defamation lawsuit from the Macrons for repeatedly promoting the false claim.

Other fabricated stories: Associated rumors, like a surgeon falling to his death after being interviewed, were also created to lend credence to the broader conspiracy theory.


Fact-checking organizations have confirmed these stories are fabricated.

No journalist died: There is no credible report or evidence of a journalist who drowned while investigating Brigitte Macron. While French journalists have died tragically in recent years, their deaths are unrelated to the Macron conspiracy theory. For example, journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed by shell shrapnel while covering the war in Ukraine in 2022.


Legal action taken: Brigitte Macron has pursued legal action against those who have spread the false rumors in France and the United States. A French court has also ordered two women to pay damages for spreading the fabricated transgender claim.


--


Looks like Gemini needs an updated - those two women were vindicated ✅


SHE'S A MAN, BABY❗

tucker carlsoncandace owensbrigitte macrontransapocalypsemulti pronged offensive
