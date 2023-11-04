How Can We Know If We Are In The End Times? 13 Proofs!? [LISTED BELOW]

13 Prophecy Developments That "Prove" Ours is The End Times Generation! [LISTED BELOW]

[Session 08] The End Times Generation and The Upcoming Test

"If someone thinks we are not nearing the end times, they are probably not familiar with prophecy and/or they are not familiar with the current events that are fulfilling prophecy!"

This class session focuses on end times prophecies and their fulfillment -- prophecies that indicate we are a part of the generation that will see the end times!

13 happenings since 1945 that are a part of prophecy fulfillment for the first time in human history:

1. 1945 - Nuclearization

2. 1945 - Unification of Nations

3. 1948 - Nationalization of Israel

4. 1951 - AV Communication

5. 1978 - Computerization: super computers/personal computers [1982]

6. 2000+ -- Secularization

7. 2000+ - Globalization

8. 2006 Translation [computerized]

9. 2010 - Digitization [digital ID/digital currency]

10. 2015 - Satellite Constellations

11. 2020 - Blockchain/Cryptocurrency technology [Bitcoin]

12. Global rating system [ESG rating system]

13. Geo political alignments [i.e. Russian/Iran Allies]

Review of important end times understandings:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!

