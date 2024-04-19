Pets in Love





Please Let Me Live! Poor Puppy Tearfully Gave Up His Leg to Survive





Pour acid on this puppy? How can they be cruel like that?????

Another act of sadism, savagery and unprecedented cruelty!

This puppy is only a month and a few days old, but he had to go through a lot of pain and suffering.

Another sadist poured acid on him.

As a result, the baby's delicate skin and weak bones, from the left shoulder blade to the paw, were almost completely dissolved.

This is an unprecedented massacre in its cruelty!

The suffering of the unfortunate baby did not end there,

he suffered for a very long time in the street with this rotting molten paw

and over time, flies laid their eggs in his huge wound,

from which larvae appeared and began to devour the baby alive.

For ethical reasons, we don't show horrible videos of veterinarians cleaning up countless swarming maggots eating this unfortunate baby alive.





