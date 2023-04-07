Bitcoin -- Satoshi Given Property Rights, Lowers Immigration + Brain Drain from 3rd World

In many countries, the ability to hold onto stored wealth is uncertain at best. Whether you're in Myanmar, a communist country, or an autocracy, bitcoin changes that equation, by offering property rights around the world freely and fairly, using math and electricity to protect them.Where before the United States benefited from the brain drain of hard workers, coming to America for the right to hold property, bitcoin alters that incentive by creating property rights where ever you are.





