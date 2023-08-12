Horrific Revelation About Man Prosecuting Trump | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The man AG Merrick Garland tasked with prosecuting former President Donald Trump has a dark, disturbing history of attempting to take down conservatives, and because of that, Special Counsel Jack Smith is no stranger to the ACLJ. You won’t believe the major scandal that he played a massive role in. Corruption among the Deep State is rampant, and we won’t stand for it.