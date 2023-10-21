The IDF reports the death of a Reservist on the border with Lebanon as a result of the Arrival of a Hezbollah anti-tank Missile - The Response Back Shown from Israel was much Worse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Defense Forces reports the death of a reservist on the border with Lebanon as a result of the arrival of a Hezbollah anti-tank missile.
In response, a massive shelling of the adjacent territory was carried out.
Adding:
The American destroyer USS Carney yesterday intercepted four cruise missiles and 15 drones launched by the Yemeni Houthis in the direction of Israel.