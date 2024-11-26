The British ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs - part 1

The British ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An employee of the British Embassy in Moscow has been stripped of accreditation for providing false information upon entering Russia, the FSB reported.

Signs of intelligence activities have been identified in his work.

The British diplomat named Wilkes Prior replaced six British intelligence officers expelled in August.

The FSB also identified signs of his involvement in intelligence and subversive activities threatening Russia's security.