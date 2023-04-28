Russian Forces Shocked! Dozens of Polish M120K RAK to arrive in Ukraine

US Military News





Apr 26, 2023





The agreement between Poland and Ukraine for the supply of M120K Rak self-propelled mortars is a significant development in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.





The M120K Rak's unique characteristics of rapid deployment and evacuation make it a valuable addition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weaponry, which had been lacking active defense in challenging frontline areas. The technical features of this exceptional weapon include its 120mm mortar with a firing range of up to 12 kilometers and the ability to fire at a pace of 6 to 8 rounds per minute.





The provision of this executive weapon is a clear demonstration of Poland's support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, and it is expected to have a considerable impact on the battlefield.





