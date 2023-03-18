Why the 'Anti-Woke Crusader' Is Running for President The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 177

Glenn Beck





March 18, 2023





America is suffering from a national identity crisis, and Vivek Ramaswamy has ideas about how to save it. He recently announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election as a Republican, which left many asking why the “Anti-Woke Crusader” decided it’s time to run for the nation’s top office. But he’s no stranger to the job of CEO, and he tells Glenn that’s exactly how he’d run the country. Americans are hungry for meaning, faith, and an identity to be proud of. So, Vivek keeps his ideas based on truths: family, God, and citizenship. Vivek sits down to discuss some of the biggest challenges to truth that America is facing, including China, Big Tech, and AI. He wants to replace the World Economic Forum’s “stakeholder capitalism” with “excellence capitalism.” And he believes the best way to accomplish all this is to break from the elites to speak directly to the people. This episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" is part of a series leading up to the 2024 election. These interviews come with no agenda. The point is to ask all of the candidates all the questions that people need to ask.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjIzC0cdD0k