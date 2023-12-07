BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ireland Is For The Irish - Time To TAKE IT BACK From African INVADERS
45 views • 12/07/2023

For whatever the reason, white people always feel guilty about the fact that they have put together the best civilizations in the world. All throughout history, the only civilizations that ever did well were white ones. Now, because Irish people are as dumb as canadians, they have allowed their white guilt to put them in a position where they have brought millions of rapists, Thieves and murderers into their country and their children are the ones paying the price.

Here is the solution!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST

LIVE on

www.FreedomReport.ca


