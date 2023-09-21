[Jun 7, 2017] TFR - 102 - Revolutionary Radio with Laurel Austin: To Vaccinate Or Not To Vaccinate

My guest for this broadcast was Laurel Austin. She is the mother of 6 children, the first four of which were all vaccinated – and are on the autism spectrum. Her younger two children have never been vaccinated and they are both normal and typically, well developed children. Is vaccination to blame for the first four having autism? Do the math.





