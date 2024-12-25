Alexandra 360: How Can We Make This Year A Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, And A Happy New Year?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will discuss how this Christmas/Hanukkah is different like no other and how we can all have a happy new year and look forward to Jan 20, 2025.
Alexandra 360 will also discuss the entertainment industry. Past, present, future and the new movie Maria based on the life of the famous opera singer, Maria Callas.
Special Guest: F. Jack Dona, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army (retired) Conelrad Group