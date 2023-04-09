Vladlen Tatarsky is buried with military honors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The military commander Vladlen Tatarsky is buried like a real military man. The coffin with the body of a Russian patriot is accompanied by a guard of honor and an orchestra.
Earlier in the funeral hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery, the funeral of Tatarsky was held.
Source @Slavyangrad