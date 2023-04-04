© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bohemian Grove is a 2,700 acre forest retreat for the elite. Every July since 1873, hundreds (now thousands) of top politicians, bankers, businessmen, and media personalities gather at the grove for two weeks of events ranging from the expected, such as meetings, speeches and lectures, to the very unexpected, like drunken mass orgies and mock human sacrifice rituals affront a 40ft. tall statue of a Babylonian owl-god!
The following presentation "The Bohemian Grove Society" was taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Note: For people asking about the inclusion of Alex Jones and David Icke, The Atlantean Conspiracy was published in 2008 before I came to the conclusion that they are gate-keepers: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/controlled-opposition/ Like all good controlled opposition, there must be a majority of good information mixed in with the misinfo however, and the specific quotes and ideas I have included are ones that I agree with.
