Video 32 | CBDC The Beast's Digital System | CBDC O Sistema Digital da Besta

CBDC - Central Bank Digital Currency is an evil Beast's digital system to control financially all people worldwide!
You NOT must use CBDC's and that are the reasons:
1 > With CBDC's, all yours personal money is NOT yours anymore! It totally belongs to Satan's EVIL GOVERNMENTS!!!
2 > These EVIL GOVERNMENTS may - and They WILL - CONTROL your money; when you can buy, where you can buy, what you're buying or selling & etc!!!
3 > Your CBDC's WILL HAVE a period to be used (TIME to buy or sell), after some days, weeks or even months if you don't spend; your cbdc's will be taken by these evil governments!!!
4 > If you were not a "good citizen / good slave" to them; they can literally BLOCK your cbdc's and you'll NOT have any money to buy nothing!!!
5 > If you to agree with this and these evil governments, you'll NOT have your financial freedom life anymore!!!
