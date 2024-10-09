BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video 32 | CBDC The Beast's Digital System | CBDC O Sistema Digital da Besta
JesusCristoRomanos1212
JesusCristoRomanos1212
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
26 views • 7 months ago

Keep reading all here... Video in English & Portuguese | Continue lendo tudo aqui...

CBDC - Central Bank Digital Currency is an evil Beast's digital system to control financially all people worldwide!

You NOT must use CBDC's and that are the reasons:

1 > With CBDC's, all yours personal money is NOT yours anymore! It totally belongs to Satan's EVIL GOVERNMENTS!!!

2 > These EVIL GOVERNMENTS may - and They WILL - CONTROL your money; when you can buy, where you can buy, what you're buying or selling & etc!!!

3 > Your CBDC's WILL HAVE a period to be used (TIME to buy or sell), after some days, weeks or even months if you don't spend; your cbdc's will be taken by these evil governments!!!

4 > If you were not a "good citizen / good slave" to them; they can literally BLOCK your cbdc's and you'll NOT have any money to buy nothing!!!

5 > If you to agree with this and these evil governments, you'll NOT have your financial freedom life anymore!!!


This channel needs your help & support!!! S2
You buddies can help me here:   https://www.kickante.com.br/l/jesuscristoromanos1212

This is my Email:   [email protected]

Video made by our Dear Sister Rosaine's channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BYvGgkDFcO7H (Free of censorship)

https://www.youtube.com/@JESUSeSantoCanal/videos (Youtube)

Keywords
blockchainbiblerevelationapocalipsebibliathe beast systemcbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy