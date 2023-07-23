2041 Preview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short trailer of the 2041 series.
2041
Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans. Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.
In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates
only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE. Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition…
more than baseball and apple pie ever were!