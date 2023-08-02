⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (2 August 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 August 2023)

▫️Last night the Kiev regime made another attempt to attack a RU Navy ship escorting civilian maritime transport with an unmanned boat in the SW part of Black Sea. As a result of professional actions of the RU ship's crew, the UKR boat was promptly detected & destroyed.

▫️The AFU cont unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk & Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direct, as a result of well-coordinated actions of defending units of the Yug Group of Forces in close co-operation w aviation & artill, 12 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Berestovoye, Spornoye, Severnoye, Staromikhailovka, Maryinka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU units have been hit near Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Krasnogorovka, Kurdyumovka & Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU Liman OP-tactical group has been destroyed near Slavyansk (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 295 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armour fight vehic, 4 pickups, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst, as well as 2 D-20 howitzers & 1 D-30.

▫️In S Donetsk direct, as a result of well-coordinated & professi actions by units of the Yug GOF, as well as aviat, artill & heavy firing syst, 1 enemy attack has been repelled near Urozhaynoye (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 210 UKR servicemen, 3 armour fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 1 Bogdana wheeled SP howitzer.

▫️Zaporozhye direct, as a result of active actions by RU units, aviat & artill, 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Rabotino & Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, 1 ammo depot of the AFU 15th Brig of the Natl Guard of UKR has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 220 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fight vehic & 2 motor vehic.

▫️Kupyansk direct, the assault detachments of the Zapad GOF, advancing towards Novosyolovskoye (LPR) & Timkovka (Kharkov reg), improved the tact situation.

▫️2 attacks by units of the 25th AB Brig have been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️Actions by aviat & artill, AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Timkovka, Kotlyarovka & Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov reg) & Novosyolovskoye & Artyomovka (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 2 armour fight vehic, 2 motor vehicl, 1 Grad MLRS combat vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst, 2 Gvozdika SP howitzers, 1 Nona SP artill & mortar syst, 1 Msta-S SP howitzer & 1 Msta-B gun.

▫️Krasny Liman direct, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army aviat & artill, 1 enemy attack has been successfully repelled close to Novovodyanoye (LPR).

▫️RU troops launched a comprehensive fire attack on AFU units near Torskoye & Grigorovka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 115 UKR servicemen, 4 armour fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manufa M777 artill syst, 1 Gvozdika SP howitzer & 1 D-30 gun.

▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses were up to 45 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 3 Msta-B howitzers.

▫️OP-Tactical and Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 96 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 118 areas.

▫️1 command post of the 15th Brig of the Nati Guard of UKR was hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Ammo & fuel depots of the 60th Mech Brig of the AFU have been destroyed close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov reg) & Druzhkovka (DPR).

▫️Air def facilities have shot down 12 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️28 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Novoaleksandrovka, Mankovka, Rubezhnoye, Varvarovka (LPR), Kodema, Berestovoye, Veseloye, Vasilyevka (DPR), Pavlovka, Orlyanskoye, Chervonogorka (Zaporozhye reg), Novopokrovka & Novye Oleshki (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,430 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,084 tanks & other armour fight vehic, 1,142 fight vehic equipped w MLRS, 5,719 field artil cannons & mortars, as well as 12,020 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.