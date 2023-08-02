⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (2 August 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(2 August 2023)
▫️Last night the Kiev regime made another attempt to attack a RU Navy ship escorting civilian maritime transport with an unmanned boat in the SW part of Black Sea. As a result of professional actions of the RU ship's crew, the UKR boat was promptly detected & destroyed.
▫️The AFU cont unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Krasny Liman, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk & Donetsk directions.
▫️In Donetsk direct, as a result of well-coordinated actions of defending units of the Yug Group of Forces in close co-operation w aviation & artill, 12 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Berestovoye, Spornoye, Severnoye, Staromikhailovka, Maryinka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).
▫️In addition, AFU units have been hit near Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Krasnogorovka, Kurdyumovka & Dzerzhinsk (DPR).
▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU Liman OP-tactical group has been destroyed near Slavyansk (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 295 UKR servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armour fight vehic, 4 pickups, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst, as well as 2 D-20 howitzers & 1 D-30.
▫️In S Donetsk direct, as a result of well-coordinated & professi actions by units of the Yug GOF, as well as aviat, artill & heavy firing syst, 1 enemy attack has been repelled near Urozhaynoye (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 210 UKR servicemen, 3 armour fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst & 1 Bogdana wheeled SP howitzer.
▫️Zaporozhye direct, as a result of active actions by RU units, aviat & artill, 4 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Rabotino & Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️In addition, 1 ammo depot of the AFU 15th Brig of the Natl Guard of UKR has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 220 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fight vehic & 2 motor vehic.
▫️Kupyansk direct, the assault detachments of the Zapad GOF, advancing towards Novosyolovskoye (LPR) & Timkovka (Kharkov reg), improved the tact situation.
▫️2 attacks by units of the 25th AB Brig have been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️Actions by aviat & artill, AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Timkovka, Kotlyarovka & Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov reg) & Novosyolovskoye & Artyomovka (LPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 2 armour fight vehic, 2 motor vehicl, 1 Grad MLRS combat vehic, 1 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst, 2 Gvozdika SP howitzers, 1 Nona SP artill & mortar syst, 1 Msta-S SP howitzer & 1 Msta-B gun.
▫️Krasny Liman direct, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army aviat & artill, 1 enemy attack has been successfully repelled close to Novovodyanoye (LPR).
▫️RU troops launched a comprehensive fire attack on AFU units near Torskoye & Grigorovka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 115 UKR servicemen, 4 armour fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manufa M777 artill syst, 1 Gvozdika SP howitzer & 1 D-30 gun.
▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses were up to 45 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 3 Msta-B howitzers.
▫️OP-Tactical and Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 96 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 118 areas.
▫️1 command post of the 15th Brig of the Nati Guard of UKR was hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Ammo & fuel depots of the 60th Mech Brig of the AFU have been destroyed close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov reg) & Druzhkovka (DPR).
▫️Air def facilities have shot down 12 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.
▫️28 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Novoaleksandrovka, Mankovka, Rubezhnoye, Varvarovka (LPR), Kodema, Berestovoye, Veseloye, Vasilyevka (DPR), Pavlovka, Orlyanskoye, Chervonogorka (Zaporozhye reg), Novopokrovka & Novye Oleshki (Kherson reg).
📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,430 UAV, 427 AD missile syst, 11,084 tanks & other armour fight vehic, 1,142 fight vehic equipped w MLRS, 5,719 field artil cannons & mortars, as well as 12,020 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.