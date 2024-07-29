The Revealing Of The Man Of Sin-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 28 2024

The apostle Paul shows us in 2 Thessalonians 2 that there are two things that must take place before the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church can take place. The first thing is that the major part of the professing body of Christ, saved Christians, fall away into error, apostasy and heresy because they refuse Bible doctrine. We see that now all around us, easy to understand. The second thing that must take place is the revealing of the man of sin just prior to him becoming the son of perdition. Ahh, that’s a little tricker than the first one, OK, a lot trickier. My message today is literally “ripped from the headlines’ about the times and seasons we right now find ourselves in. Just as first century Christians were not overly able to read prophecy and apply it to what was then happening, here in the 21st century it is equally daunting as well. The Days of Noah and the Days of Lot are forming and assembling themselves together for their “big moment” on the global stage, and you, Christian, are getting a foretaste of what’s coming for those who will be left behind.