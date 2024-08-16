Cancel Culture vs Free Will

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Controversial Cancel Culture Alert 🚨 Let's talk about the recent cancellation of someone who made a bold statement about women over 30 and their chances of having children or finding a mate. As a believer in free will, I have a different perspective. Instead of saying it's impossible or unlikely, I believe that women over 30 who are single may need to reconsider their approach to finding a partner. Let's discuss why adjusting expectations and changing selection criteria might be necessary. Share your thoughts! 💭✨
