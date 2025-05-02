MAKARY CRACKS DOWN: FDA DEMANDS REAL VACCINE TRIALS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary is shaking up the vaccine approval process, demanding rigorous, placebo-controlled trials before greenlighting Novavax’s new COVID-19 shot. Rejecting outdated 2021 data that ignored natural immunity, Makary—alongside Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg—is pushing the industry to reexamine assumptions, including whether healthy children really need more COVID vaccines.