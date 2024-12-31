Attack Of The Fog 1 - Eyewitness Videos (World Alert)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attack Of The Fog Eyewitness Videos (World Alert)
People Across the Globe report Fog like illness and Is Drones or Planes Causing this? The Fog Conspiracy is sweeping the internet but in order to find answers we must investigate these claims today on Jwtv get ready to dive into Eyewitness accounts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1e5HZt2gro Docs I mentioned at end of video Codename Defuse https://www.documentcloud.org/documen...
MORE FOG STUFF!
FOGVID-24? People Claim Fog Making Them Sick
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fogvid-24-people-claim-fog-making-them-sick