"Similarities Of The Demise Of The Roman Empire And America"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
98 views • 03/28/2023

My new video looks at the similarities between the fall of the Roman Empire and the possible collapse of the United States.  Once powerful nations, both of them fell into decline.  The Roman Republic lasted for almost 1,000 years.  But over a few hundred years at the end they started succumbing to economic distress, collapsing borders, and societal decadence.  Much the same is happening to the US.  What lessons can America learn from the Romans in order to survive?

Keywords
poisoned waterroman empirebarbariansheavy metal poisoningelection integritylost revenuehigh inflationmoral depravitygeographic diversitywar over borderscontinuous wareconomic failuresover-taxationtoo much spendingtreasury lootingthe cost of electionspoliticians became too wealthylobbyists and foreign influenceshrinking middle classloss of political compromisingthe decline of the u fall of the roman empire
