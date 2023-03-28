"Similarities Of The Demise Of The Roman Empire And America"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My new video looks at the similarities between
the fall of the Roman Empire and the possible collapse of the United States. Once powerful
nations, both of them fell into decline.
The Roman Republic lasted for almost 1,000 years. But over a few hundred years at the end they
started succumbing to economic distress, collapsing borders, and societal
decadence. Much the same is happening to
the US. What lessons
can America learn from the Romans in order to survive?