Introducing Poem: “They Thought I Was a Doll”. A Tantric Poem About NPD Abuse and Gaslighting Abuse.
Adventures of Omschool
Adventures of Omschool
1 week ago

"They Thought I Was a Doll" is a tantric poem about my childhood and growing up in an abusive home. This poem is about NPD abuse which is narcissistic abuse and severe gaslighting abuse. The poem "They Thought I Was a Doll" is about conscious growth and breaking free in ways from my sicknesses and from the abuse that shaped me and made me. My sicknesses include healing BPD and the glass child syndrome or invisible child syndrome as I speak in this poem.



My poems are fully written by me along with what I speak being authentic from myself. The only AI content I use is from images I thought of, to ask AI to generate, which on some videos there are multiple images generated from AI for artistic purposes.



Here are my other page links for my videos below:

@adventuresofomschool

https://www.youtube.com/@AdventuresofOmschool

x.com/KalisOmschool

tiktok.com/ @AdventuresofOmschool 

https://www.dailymotion.com/adventuresofomschool



I am recieving donations in this link below, thank you for anyone who donates to my cause of teaching and serving you all.

paypal.com/ncp/payment/J73P7RV8QX7E8



-Your Teacher Kali Bone

Keywords
educationshamanspiritnarcissismsoulteacheryogipsychologyyoginipoempoetrytantraborderlinebpdvalley of deathtantricadventures of omschoolkalis omschoolyour teacher kalikali bonekriya yoga discipledharmbrahminnpd
