Introducing Poem: “They Thought I Was a Doll”. A Tantric Poem About NPD Abuse and Gaslighting Abuse.

"They Thought I Was a Doll" is a tantric poem about my childhood and growing up in an abusive home. This poem is about NPD abuse which is narcissistic abuse and severe gaslighting abuse. The poem "They Thought I Was a Doll" is about conscious growth and breaking free in ways from my sicknesses and from the abuse that shaped me and made me. My sicknesses include healing BPD and the glass child syndrome or invisible child syndrome as I speak in this poem.









My poems are fully written by me along with what I speak being authentic from myself. The only AI content I use is from images I thought of, to ask AI to generate, which on some videos there are multiple images generated from AI for artistic purposes.









