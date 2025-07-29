BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
61 views • 1 month ago

“Ten days from now!” — That’s when Trump plans to impose his Russia-related tariffs (secondary sanctions), though he admits he’s unsure whether they’ll have any real impact on Russia.

Cynthia... meme thumbnail... added for this video. "The rearrangement of terms does not affect the result @trueJPG"

Adding, from Sputnik:

Trump shortens Russia 'deadline' to 10 days

President Donald Trump has reduced his previously stated 50-day ultimatum for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, bringing it down to 10 days.

💬 “Ten days from today. Okay? We have a scoop,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question.

He added that the US would introduce “tariffs and stuff,” but acknowledged uncertainty about the outcome.

💬 “I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia… It may or may not affect them, but it could.”

Earlier, Trump had threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russian imports and introduce secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian energy if the NATO's proxy war continued.

