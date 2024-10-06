The Importance of Backflow Prevention

Backflow prevention is a crucial aspect of plumbing in Arvada. At Cardom Plumbing & Heating, we provide professional services for both residential and commercial properties. Our team specializes in the installation and repair of backflow preventers, ensuring that your water supply remains safe and uncontaminated.





𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴?

👉 Backflow testing is an important procedure that assesses the functionality and integrity of plumbing systems. It aims to check for the undesirable reversal of water flow within pipes, known as backflow.





𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

✅Discoloration of water

✅Clogged pipes

✅Low water pressure

✅Visible sediment or rust





𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴?

👉 Denver has implemented regulations and requirements regarding the testing of plumbing systems to prevent backflow incidents. These laws are in place to ensure the safety and quality of drinking water by mitigating the risk of cross-connection and contamination.









If you have any inquiries about backflow prevention, contact us today. We can provide you with detailed information about what they offer and address any concerns you may have.





