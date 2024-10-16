💔Shaaban, the 20 yr old Palestinian man burned alive last night - after Israeli strike on hospital courtyard

Palestinian man burned alive after Israeli strike on hospital courtyard | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

A 20-year-old Palestinian man who was confined to a hospital bed and connected to an IV drip burned to death after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital courtyard where displaced people had been seeking shelter. Here’s what we know about Shaaban al-Dalou.

I couldn't post the video last night of him burning alive, too upsetting for me to share. Now we see that he was so young, handsome, loved and smart. A another terrible loss of life in this genocide of evil Israel. Cynthia

Here's the article about this:

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2024/10/15/palestinian-man-burned-alive-after-israeli-strike-on-hospital-courtyard?traffic_source=rss







