Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 18, 2024 – GOD’S JUDGMENT WARNING? April solar eclipse to cast darkness across 7 U.S. towns named “Ninevah” from the Bible

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Wartime Homefront Essential Skills stream





- Solar eclipse preparations in Texas. (0:00)

- Gravitational effects during solar eclipses and their potential impact on earthquakes. (8:56)

- Government warnings and helicopter crash. (14:34)

- Missing ground-to-air missiles and drug cartel violence in Texas. (20:12)

- Self-defense and gun rights in response to a near-death experience. (22:10)

- Firearms, self-defense, and political issues. (28:23)

- Government spending and repentance in Nineveh. (39:08)

- Biblical significance of solar eclipse. (43:30)

- God's judgment and America's fate. (47:09)

- Trump's predictions and preparing for emergencies. (52:51)

- Weaponizing food supply and historical context. (1:11:38)

- Food security and self-sufficiency in a crisis scenario. (1:14:06)

- Soil health, permaculture, and roadkill. (1:22:16)

- Food production, AI, and survival techniques. (1:28:19)

- Self-sufficient living, gardening, and food preservation. (1:31:47)

- AI, food inflation, and prepping. (1:40:47)

- Vaccines in food supply and their potential impact on human health. (1:46:10)

- Food security and sustainability during times of crisis. (1:55:43)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/