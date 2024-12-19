❗️Airstrikes hit multiple areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa & in Hodeidah, west Yemen - part 1

96 views • 6 months ago

Red alerts in and around Tel Aviv, Israel in anticipation of reported ballistic missiles from Yemen. Explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv. These could potentially be the David's Sling anti-ballistics defence systems at work, however.

Shortly before this happened, this was reported:

❗️Airstrikes hit multiple areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and in Hodeidah, west Yemen.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.