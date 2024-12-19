❗️Airstrikes hit multiple areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa & in Hodeidah, west Yemen - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Airstrikes hit multiple areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and in Hodeidah, west Yemen.
Shortly before this happened, this was reported:
Red alerts in and around Tel Aviv, Israel in anticipation of reported ballistic missiles from Yemen. Explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv. These could potentially be the David's Sling anti-ballistics defence systems at work, however.