JD Farag: Prophecy Update 20240114 - Profound Last Days Confusion

JD Farag
Jan 14, 2024
Prophecy Update 2024-01-14
Profound Last Days Confusion
Pastor JD provides two chilling examples that reveal how the profound confusion in these last days is fulfilling Bible prophecy, specific to how close the rapture is.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkc3dkdjc3P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.