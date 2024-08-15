© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The commander of Spetsnaz 'AKHMAT' General Apti Alaudinov continues to report on the current situation in the Kursk region. So, a few minutes ago, General Apti Alaudinov officially announced that the Russian armed forces had completely liberated and cleared the settlements of 'Martynovka' and 'Krupets' in the Kursk region. He also denied the information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the town of 'Sudzha'...................................................
