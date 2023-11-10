BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hana Magar: It was 'only' self-defence G@Za vs Isr@el (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
1
47 views • 11/10/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Aware Academy at:-

https://youtu.be/KqSzPwXDPBg?si=9HQeTsxuBhFlM6fM


 29 Oct 2023

Hana Magar, an Australian spoken word artist with one of her best poems about the last atrocities committed by Isr@el against the people of P@lestine and G@za.


They don’t give a damn if your someone’s mother,

They’ll still pull that trigger and claim it was only self-defence.

In Isr@el their saying is an eye for an eye,

Now I’m pretty bad at math, but I’m not deaf dumb and blind.

This time we have over 7000 dead

Over 2000 being children and it’s still self-defence?

We’ve got kids carrying kids,

You wanna explain it to them and make that make sense?

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
