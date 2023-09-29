X22 REPORT Ep 3175a - D’s Economic Agenda Is Failing, The [DS]/[CB/[JB] Lost The Shutdown Narrative

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3175a - Sept. 28, 2023

D’s Economic Agenda Is Failing, The [DS]/[CB/[JB] Lost The Shutdown Narrative

The [WEF] plan is falling apart, the great recession/green new deal is not working because the people are awake and they see the plan. Germany economic output is imploding. The EU admits that the [CBDC] will not be anonymous, they will track you. The shutdown will now be blamed on the Biden and the D's.





🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click Now and Get Up to 66% OFF ^^^





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍃💪 Take Steps to Stop & Reverse Age-Related Muscle Loss 💪🍃

--> http://musclewithx22.com <—

Get Up To 41% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^