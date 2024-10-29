DHS Insider: "'FALSE FLAG CYBER ATTACK ELECTION DAY"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0
433 views • 7 months ago
DHS Insider Admits 'False Flag' Cyber Attack on Nov 5 Will Rig Election for Harris
The global elite have earmarked November 5 as a day of carnage and destruction across the US, with a multi-pronged attack on the American people set to feature a devastating cyber attack that will disconnect the public from the internet and plunge the nation into chaos, allowing the elite to roll out the next phase of their totalitarian master plan. How do we know? As usual, they have told us all about their plans in advance. Preparations for the false flag event are underway and those who are paying attention are seeing evidence of the deception before our very eyes.
@tpvsean
