Dr. Jane Ruby Show: A.I Artificial Intelligence Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce A.I Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy. Katherine Watt reports the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections. Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability. She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the injections and government involvement in healthcare.