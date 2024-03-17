© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MK-Ultra Monarch Mind Control
Manchurian candidates, mind-controlled sex slaves, could these actually be real? This Documentary explores the history and use of MK-Ultra.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BvpWjdAlrLuX/
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, MK Ultra, Scientology, Media, trauma based mind control, childhood trauma, child trafficking, pedophilia, Satanism, Satanists, Satanist, sexuality, rape, molestation, abuse, torture, murder, homosexual, homosexuality, sacrifice, Sacrificing, human sacrifice, Military Industrial Complex, Pentagon, CIA, Project, Artichoke, Bluebeam, Blue Beam, Hypnosis, Hypnotizing, Jews, Jewish, Zionists, Zionism, Israel, Monarch, Pop, Culture, Multiple Personality, Disorder, Slaves, Sex, mind control, Manchurian, candidate, epigenetics, sodomy, multiple personalities, program, symbolism, music, sex kittens, pizzagate, sexuality, Hollywood, Jeffrey Epstein, pornography,