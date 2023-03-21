Heal & Protect Yourself Against Spike Proteins: NEW REPORT On Simone Gold's LAVISH Spending Released

Stew Peters Show





March 20, 2023





Dr. Ben Marble joins Stew to talk about Z-Stack and how if you use it and still get sick they will pay for your doctor’s visit.

Simone Gold is back in the news because America’s Front Line Doctors has released a new report detailing her lavish spending habits.

If Simone Gold is guilty of stealing donors’ money to enrich herself she should go to prison.

Z-Stack will protect the body from the spike protein.

We have just witnessed the greatest mass poisoning in human history.

If you take supplements from Heroic Doctors and you happen to get sick they will supply you a doctor free of charge.

We must ban the shots, find a way to treat the 6 billion who took the Clot Shot, and prosecute the global criminals who created this mass poisoning.





