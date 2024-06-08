BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexander Mercouris Reveals: U.S Aids $225B Again & France Sends 100 Mirage 2000-5 For Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
161 views • 11 months ago

In this insightful video, political analyst Alexander Mercouris reveals staggering details about international aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. Mercouris discloses that the United States has provided an astounding $225 billion in aid, while France has contributed 100 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to support Ukraine's defense efforts. This unprecedented level of assistance marks a significant escalation in the geopolitical dynamics of the region.

Mercouris provides a detailed analysis of the implications of this massive aid on the conflict, exploring how it affects the balance of power and the strategic calculations of all parties involved. He delves into the motivations behind the U.S. and France's substantial contributions and discusses the potential outcomes of their involvement.

Through his expert commentary, Mercouris offers a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the Ukraine war, highlighting the critical role of international support in shaping the conflict's trajectory. His analysis challenges mainstream narratives and encourages viewers to think critically about the broader geopolitical context.

Mirrored - KR Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
macronfrancemirage 2000-5alexander mercouris
