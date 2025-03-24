BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Texas Now Wrecked by a Massive Hailstorm ! Baseball-Sized Hail Destroys Cars & Homes
1724 views • 5 months ago

Storm HQ

Mar 24, 2025 #texas #hailstorm #usa
Texas Now Wrecked by a Massive Hailstorm ! Baseball-Sized Hail Destroys Cars & Homes 🇬🇧 English: A series of intense thunderstorms struck Texas, affecting Central Texas, Hill Country, Brazos Valley, and East Texas, causing widespread damage. The storms developed due to a cold front colliding with warm, moist air, leading to strong winds and large hailstones. Kerrville was one of the hardest-hit areas, with baseball-sized hail causing severe damage to vehicles and homes. ► Other Videos: Canada is Frozen :    • Canada is Frozen ! ❄️ Homes & Cars Bu...   For copyright inquiries or any concerns, reach out via email: ✉ [email protected]. All resources provided on this channel are for educational and informational purposes.

foodgeoengineeringtexasweather warfareweather manipulationcarshomesdestroyswreckedmassive hailstormbaseball-sized hailstorm hq
