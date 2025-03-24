© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Storm HQ
Texas Now Wrecked by a Massive Hailstorm ! Baseball-Sized Hail Destroys Cars & Homes 🇬🇧 English: A series of intense thunderstorms struck Texas, affecting Central Texas, Hill Country, Brazos Valley, and East Texas, causing widespread damage. The storms developed due to a cold front colliding with warm, moist air, leading to strong winds and large hailstones. Kerrville was one of the hardest-hit areas, with baseball-sized hail causing severe damage to vehicles and homes. ► Other Videos: Canada is Frozen : • Canada is Frozen ! ❄️ Homes & Cars Bu... For copyright inquiries or any concerns, reach out via email: ✉ [email protected]. All resources provided on this channel are for educational and informational purposes.