⚡️Palestinian resources Report another Strike by the Israeli Air Force on Refugee Concentration Areas. A UN School came under Attack - There are Dead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Palestinian resources report another strike by the Israeli Air Force on refugee concentration areas. A UN school in Al-Maghazi camp came under attack. There are dead.
adding:
Saudi Foreign Minister:
The siege on the Gaza Strip must be lifted and an independent Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders.
--
What's wrong with 1947 UN original two state border with a free Jerusalem?