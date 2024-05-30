A "viral" conversation and 3D Chess, used to confuse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For those that don't believe in the word ",virus".. I assure you, you will after this. This demystifies the connection between the terms we use and reveals the 3D Chess move they're using to manipulate the situation with word games and making folks THINK we re on a d in efferent page than we re on. It's all related y'all. Walk with me. And hit meeeeeee! [email protected]