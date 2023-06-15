BEWARE: "Catholic" Healthcare Network Facilitating Child Sex Changes: Satanists Mutilate Children

Stew Peters Show





June 14, 2023





Genital mutilation surgeries are big business and make hospitals big money.

Founder of the Lepanto Institute Michael Hichborn is here to detail his groundbreaking story exposing CommonSpirit Health for organizing trans surgeries at Catholic hospitals.

The largest most profitable Catholic healthcare network, CommonSpirit Health has not only involved themselves in the "sex change" medical industry, but is actively facilitating the operations.

The Lepanto Institute is petitioning Bishops to demand Catholic hospitals disaffiliate from CommonSpirit Health or lose their Catholic identities.

The Lepanto Institute also wants them to lead the faithful in public acts of penance and reparation for the horrifying evil CommonSpirit Health is committing in the name of the Catholic Church.

To read more about Michael Hichborn’s groundbreaking expose on Catholic Hospitals performing genital mutilation surgeries go to https://www.lepantoin.org/wp/commonspirit/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





