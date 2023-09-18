ThePatriotNurse: People Are Losing Their Minds: Why The Crazy Matters to YOU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 17July2023
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the crazy behavior and decaying emotional continence of Americans during the current and impending economic collapse. Emotionally dysregulated people are prime targets for manipulation. How can we shield ourself from people's decaying behavior and position ourselves toward self sufficiency?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/