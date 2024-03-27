Culture War | Holocaust Survivor Sounds Alarm About the Future of America | Vera Sharav | “The More People Obey The More They Are Digging Their Own Grave” | Survival For a Purpose

Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav, joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to share her chilling story of surviving a Nazi concentration camp in Ukraine and how what is happening in America today is grimly similar to how Nazi, Germany began. From surviving on potato peels to being thrusted on a train and separated for years from her mother, Vera knows what communism and Marxism is all about. Please share this episode with others. We need to know. And we need to stand. Educate, awake and activate. Follow Vera and her work at: https://ahrp.org/ and https://neveragainisnowglobal.com/ or email her at: [email protected].





