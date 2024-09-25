BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proof of Federal Fraud-Interview with a Canadian Statistician
TishTalk
TishTalk
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 7 months ago

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Canadian Statistician and bestseller Author, Regina Watteel. Regina has been an outspoken critic of the fraudulent modeling and misleading statistics that fueled the Canadian government’s destructive pandemic response. She is focused on exposing provable acts of scientific fraud in order to hold influential researchers and institutions accountable for the harms caused by their actions in her book Fisman's Fraud.

 For those looking to protect your assets by diversifying into precious metals, click the below link for trusted and secure options:

⁠⁠https://info.newworldpm.com/187.html

⁠⁠

 

Keywords
corruptionliescanadafraudpandemicstatistics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy