⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (20 August 2023) - ENG Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 August 2023)





▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, active and coordinated actions of the Russian grouping of forces supported by artillery repelled eight attacks launched by the enemy close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy's losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, two Stryker armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one UK-made FH-79 and U.S.-made M119 howitzers, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in close cooperation with ground-attack and army aviation has successfully repelled six enemy attacks close to Andreyevka, Veseloye, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye, Veseloye, Maiorsk, and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) over the past 24 hours.





▫️The enemy suffered losses of over 280 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, six armoured fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.





▫️Moreover, field ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were obliterated close to Kostantinovka and Ivano-Daryevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery inflicted fire damage on the enemy neat Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The Russian Armed Forces disabled four sabotage and reconnaissance groups detached from the 56th Mechanised Brigade and 38th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Marfopol, Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region), and Urozhainoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️ As a result of the fighting, more than 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit were eliminated.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, as a result of air strikes and artillery fire and courageous actions of the Zapad Group of Forces, six enemy attacks were successfully repelled close to Olshana, Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The ene️my's losses in this direction amounted to up to 60 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, three enemy attacks close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) were repelled by the Tsentr Group of Forces, strikes by army aviation and artillery fire.





▫️Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks were neutralised over the past 24 hours.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the shelling, enemy losses totalled up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.





▫️ An AFU ammunition depot was destroyed near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).





▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of groups of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation engaged manpower and military hardware of the enemy in 153 areas during the past day.





▫️ Air defence systems intercepted three HIMARS projectiles, and shot down one HARM anti-radiation missile.





▫️Moreover, 23 AFU's unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Novopetrikovka, Zaitsevo, Yakovlevka, Pavlovka, Semigorie (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Kamenka, Novoalekseyevka (Kherson region) and Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 461 airplanes and 246 helicopters, 5,877 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,409 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,951 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,334 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.