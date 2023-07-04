© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: After the passage of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, any speech or article promoting the freedom of Hong Kong from the CCP is considered a crime, and only those media echoing and amplifying the CCP’s propaganda are able to survive in Hong Kong. This is well illustrated by the fact that a renowned Hong Kong radio station’s funding was recently cut by the CCP.
7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：在《香港国安法》通过后，任何倡导香港不受中共管制的自由的言论均被视为犯罪，只有附和中共宣传或充当其传声筒的媒体才能在香港生存，最近一家香港知名电台被中共切断捐款资金的是就很说明问题。
