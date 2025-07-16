BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 1980s Collapse: Manufactured Culture and the End of Reality
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
75 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 2 months ago

What really happened in the second half of the 1980s? This hour explores the quiet collapse of reality behind the curtain of global media, synthetic music, and staged humanitarianism. From PMRC stickers to gangsta rap, from Live Aid’s billion-eyeball broadcast to the rise of digital cameras and CDs, culture was being replaced. We break down how memory, music, and values were reprogrammed while no one was paying attention.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - Posted for Members:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/636-before-the-american-dream-was-just-a-dream-1980s-pt2/


FREE Jason Lindgren Playlist:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren



Keywords
hoaxmind controltruthcontrolagendaaidsrealitytraprap80sparentaldigitalculturaleightiesjasoncrrow777motownprogamminggangstaadvisorylindgrenhiddenhistoryrewiringmedia 1980strebing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy