Seven Lucky Benefits of Irish Sea Moss ☘️ It might make you a lusty leprechaun!

This red alga is a multi-vitamin in a moss, it’s nutrient-dense, with 92 of the 102 minerals that make up the human body.Also referred to as Chondrus crispus or carrageen moss, is another health supplement used since time immemorial, it’s native to the windswept, rocky, jagged coasts of Ireland, Scotland, and the Northern Atlantic coasts.
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/378-irish-sea-moss
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sea-Moss