Seven Lucky Benefits of Irish Sea Moss ☘️ It might make you a lusty leprechaun!
jroseland
jroseland
150 followers
91 views • 10/12/2023

This red alga is a multi-vitamin in a moss, it’s nutrient-dense, with 92 of the 102 minerals that make up the human body.Also referred to as Chondrus crispus or carrageen moss, is another health supplement used since time immemorial, it’s native to the windswept, rocky, jagged coasts of Ireland, Scotland, and the Northern Atlantic coasts.


Read meta-analysis 📑 All resources and science mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/378-irish-sea-moss

Order 🛒 Irish Sea Moss

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sea-Moss

immunitydigestioniodineweight lossthyroid healthaphrodisiaclimitless mindsetirish sea mossrespiratory healthcapsuled irish sea mosswildcrafted irish sea mosssea moss advancedheritage biohacks
