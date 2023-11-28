Pets in Love





Nov 27, 2023





Poor dog was driven and kicked out of the car 20 km away from home by his owner

Credit to: Sadies Dog Rescue

Dog was kicked out of car by his owner!. Let's watch the video about these cruel people to condemn them. On the way to patrol, the rescue team noticed a strange car! They discovered that this truck was suspicious. The dog was lying on the trunk of the car, unusually unprotected.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdwxhdFFitU