CANADIAN MAYOR CANDIDATE MUST RUN CAMPAIGN FROM COSTA RICA TO AVOID DEATH

In order for me to run for the mayorship of Mississauga safely without being stabbed, shot or illegally detained by the police, I have to run my campaign from Costa rica. It is pathetic that Canada has become so violent towards conservatives and so corrupt in its political practices that if you are a conservative you must not be running a campaign while you are still inside of the city that you were running in.

The Communist dictatorship of Canada has to crash, however my hometown of Mississauga doesn't need to crash along with the country so long as I am in office. If you put me in office we're going to go and arrest the current mayor Bonnie Crombie for murder because she knew that those needles were going to kill you!

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me

#BonnieCrombie #Mississaugamayor #byelection #election #Ontario #DougFord #CityCouncil #CivicCenter #Streetsville #Meadowvale #ErinMills #LornePark #Cawthra #Dixie #Malton #Heartland #Meadowvale